Sudan: Interior Minister Vows to Address Challenges Facing Kassala State

Kassala, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa, has pledged to mobilize all ministry capabilities to address challenges facing Kassala State across various sectors.

Speaking during a meeting of the state security committee as part of his visit to Kassala accompanied by senior ministry officials, the minister praised the state efforts to enhance security and services.

He said several issues discussed during the meeting will be referred to the federal Cabinet, affirming the ministry's support--through the National Civil Defence Council--for Kassala in dealing with issues related to Al- Gash River, including preventive measures and provision of necessary equipment.

He also praised efforts in addressing breaches and river regulation works, and reiterated the ministry's commitment to resolving the issue of foreign presence in accordance with legal frameworks.