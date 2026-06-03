Sudan Participates in the 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva

Geneva, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Mua'tasim Ahmed Salih, arrived in Geneva on Monday, heading Sudan's delegation participating in the 114th session of the International Labour Conference organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO), with wide participation from member states, government representatives, employers, and workers.

Upon arrival at Geneva Airport, the minister was received by Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid Hassan, along with members of the permanent mission.

Sudan's participation in the conference reflects its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the International Labour Organization and maintaining an active presence in international forums concerned with labour and social development issues.

The minister is expected to deliver Sudan's statement before the conference, outlining developments in the labour sector and national efforts to strengthen social protection and support economic recovery and sustainable development.

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He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and heads of delegations, as well as a meeting with the ILO Director-General to discuss ways of enhancing joint cooperation and supporting ILO programs in Sudan.