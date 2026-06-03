Sudan: Minnawi Urges Immediate Halt to Fighting Between Salamat and Beni Halba, Warns Against Targeting Civilians

3 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - The Governor of Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minnawi, has called for an immediate halt to the tribal clashes between the Salamat and Beni Halba tribes, which he said were fueled by policies of the criminal Al-Dagalo militia aimed at inciting tribal strife and divisions.

Minnawi said the suffering of civilians--including women, children, and the elderly--as a result of recent events must be condemned in the strongest terms.

He urged elders and community leaders from both tribes to stand together to immediately stop the bloodshed and avoid being drawn into plots aimed at fragmenting the social fabric and serving the agenda of the RSF militia.

He reiterated that protecting civilians and safeguarding their dignity is a national, moral, and humanitarian responsibility shared by all.

Read the original article on SNA.

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