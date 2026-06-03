Sudan: Energy Minister Inspects Sudanese Petroleum Pipelines Company

Khartoum, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Energy Engineering Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed Ali has underscored the strategic role of the Sudanese Petroleum Pipelines Company in transporting and distributing petroleum products, contributing to supply stability.

During a visit to the company headquarters, the minister extended Eid al-Adha greetings to employees and reviewed operational performance, noting that Sudan is moving toward peace and stability, which requires greater efforts to improve public services in line with the needs of residential, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

He praised workers for their role in transporting petroleum products from Port Sudan to fuel pumping stations across the states, including Atbara, Khartoum, and Madani, through the company's pipeline network.

The company's Director-General, Mohamed Salih, said a number of stations and storage facilities have been rehabilitated and that staff are working efficiently to ensure stable fuel transport. He added that the company plays a major role in distributing fuel through 8-inch and 12-inch pipelines covering several states, and highlighted partnerships with GIAD for equipment manufacturing and the implementation of Al-Gaili-Madani pipeline project, with plans to expand the network nationwide.