Sudan: Agriculture Ministry Confirms Readiness for 2026/2027 Summer Farming Season

Khartoum, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing necessary arrangements to ensure the success of the 2026/2027 summer agricultural season.

This came during the second meeting of the Committee for Ensuring the Success of the Summer Agricultural Season, held Tuesday at the Ministry of Health Hall in Khartoum, chaired by Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Professor Ismat Gurashi, with participation from state representatives, financing institutions, and relevant agricultural sector bodies.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous session and heard a briefing from the minister on the outcomes of his recent visit to Türkiye, which included discussions on priority agricultural projects, particularly strategic and contractual partnerships in irrigated agriculture, as well as opportunities in food processing, gum Arabic production, and training in smart agriculture.

The minister stated that the Agricultural Bank has announced its financing plan for the upcoming summer season, targeting coverage of 40% of the planned cultivated area of 25 million feddans, with a focus on supporting agricultural associations and simplifying financing procedures.

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He noted that the ministry has submitted a number of requests to the government, including exemption of agricultural diesel and production inputs from fees and taxes, to support producers and encourage expansion.

The meeting also reviewed irrigation conditions, seed availability, extension services, and plant protection requirements, emphasizing the importance of strengthening agricultural extension and linking it with early warning systems and digital transformation, as well as improving logistics and transport support for technical teams.

The committee also heard briefings from financial institutions on financing arrangements, while states presented urgent needs including financing, seeds, and production inputs, as well as relief from taxes on agricultural fuel.