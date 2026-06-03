Sudan: Energy Minister - Electricity Sector in Recovery Phase and Capacity Expansion Underway Despite Challenges

Khartoum, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Energy and Oil, Engineering Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim Ali, said the electricity sector is still recovering from the impacts of war and that restoring normal supply requires gradual progress despite ongoing improvements.

Speaking during an electricity sector gathering in Bahri on Monday, the minister said the sector is working to extend electricity to residential, industrial, and agricultural areas, urging citizens to stop violations and illegal connections.

He noted that electricity tariffs had been increased but were later reduced in consideration of citizens' conditions, stressing the need for financial resources to cover operational costs.

The minister said efforts are underway to improve staff salaries and working conditions, in addition to providing meters. He also pointed to reliance on hydropower, which remains limited, while plans are in place to expand capacity and efficiency through structured projects and partnerships.

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He added that thermal generation depends on fuel, whose cost has increased due to regional conditions, noting progress in operating the Garri 1 thermal plant and ongoing work at Om Dabakir despite challenges.

The minister praised Turkish support for rehabilitation plans, referring to commitments made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and also commended cooperation with Egypt, including continued electricity interconnection despite outstanding debts.

The minister said efforts are underway to address sector debts in coordination with national institutions.

On renewable energy, he said customs duties have been lifted on solar energy inputs and citizens are being encouraged to benefit from soft financing, particularly for agricultural projects. He also announced approval of a new electricity law aimed at developing the sector.