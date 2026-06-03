Sudan: Kassala Government and Chinese Embassy Discuss Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors

3 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - The Secretary-General of Kassala State Government, Abdul Khaliq Al-Omda, met with a delegation from the Chinese Embassy in Khartoum, led by Chargé d'Affaires Xu Jian, to discuss ways of enhancing joint cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Sudan, particularly Kassala State.

The discussions focused on supporting the sectors of education, agriculture, health, investment opportunities, and capacity building for workers.

The Chinese diplomat reviewed the long-standing relations between China and Sudan, which date back to 1959, across various fields and international platforms, affirming his country's readiness to provide further assistance and open broader horizons for cooperation, particularly with Kassala State in the coming period.

He also referred to ongoing investment projects in Kassala, including the cotton ginning factory in New Halfa, noting that the visit aimed to strengthen cooperation and support productive and service sectors.

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For his part, the state government secretary welcomed the delegation and the discussions held, particularly regarding education, health, agriculture, training, and investment opportunities, noting that the visit would have further positive outcomes, reflecting China's strong commitment to supporting Sudan.

He added that a mechanism will be established to follow up on all proposals presented by the Chinese delegation, expressing hope for continued such visits in support of development across various sectors, and affirming the state's readiness to facilitate implementation of agreed understandings.

Read the original article on SNA.

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