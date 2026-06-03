Sudan: Interior Minister Calls for Rejecting Divisions and Focusing On the Battle of Dignity

Kassala, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa has called for rejecting divisions and focusing on the Battle of Dignity and the defeat of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The remarks came during his visit to Aroma locality, where he addressed a public gathering at the Hadandawa Native Administration headquarters alongside Kassala Acting Wali Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Al-Sadiq Al-Azraq and a delegation from the Ministry of Interior.

Lt. Gen. Samra affirmed the government's concern for citizens' livelihoods, noting that the economy is witnessing growth along with increases in production and exports.

He said the Sudanese Armed Forces and supporting forces are achieving victories on the Darfur and Kordofan fronts with the aim of liberating them from the "thugs" of the RSF militia, adding: "Soon we will all be in Darfur."

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The minister praised the Sudanese people's support for the Armed Forces and supporting forces in the Battle of Dignity.

For his part, Kassala Acting Wali Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Al-Sadiq Mohamed Al-Azraq said the Battle of Dignity has not ended and that the Armed Forces and supporting forces continue fighting for Sudan's survival.

He called for national unity and rallying around the Armed Forces, warning that some electronic platforms have become platforms for sedition and describing them as a dangerous cancer.

Al-Azraq also praised the role and wisdom of the native administration in containing disputes and transforming conflict into reconciliation.

He added that the visit carries special significance and that its outcomes will serve the interests of Kassala State communities.

Meanwhile, Supreme Nazir (Chieftain) of the Hadandawa Tribes, Mohamed Al-Amin Terik, welcomed the visit of Interior Minister Babiker Samra and ministry officials to Aroma, the capital of Al-Gash.

Terik reaffirmed the commitment of eastern tribal leaders to the "Ahd Al-Qalad" covenant and peaceful coexistence among communities, warning against media campaigns seeking to spread discord.

He stressed that the tribes of eastern Sudan are today "united in one rank" and firmly committed to the "Battle of Dignity," adding that they will not be drawn into attempts to ignite strife and infighting.