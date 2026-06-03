Sudan: Justice Minister Condemns RSF Militia Violations in North Kordofan Villages

Khartoum, June 2, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Dirif has condemned the grave violations and horrific crimes committed by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against unarmed civilians in the areas of Al-Murra, Om Kereidim, Hilla Hamid, and the village of Shaq Al-Noum north of Bara, as well as in villages and towns across North Kordofan.

The minister said the latest attacks included the targeting of the Legal Administration buildings in El-Obeid by a drone on Tuesday morning.

In a press statement issued Tuesday, the minister added that the militia also carried out looting of property, house burnings, forced displacement of residents, and assaults against women, children, and the elderly in all villages it entered, in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and all national and international laws protecting civilians during conflicts.

He noted that these criminal acts constitute fully fledged war crimes and crimes against humanity, affirming the continuation of legal pursuit against perpetrators and their accomplices, both domestically and internationally, before national and international courts as well as regional and international mechanisms.

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The minister also called on the international community and human rights organizations to assume their responsibilities by condemning these crimes and taking measures to pressure the terrorist rebel militia to halt attacks against civilians and allow humanitarian aid access to affected populations.

Dr. Dirif reaffirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to achieving justice, protecting human rights, and defending the rule of law. He also extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.