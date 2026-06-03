Botswana: Initiative Opens Energy Opportunities

Gaborone — As Botswana seeks to reduce dependence on diamonds and prepare for a rapidly changing global economy, government has launched the Botswana Youth, Women and Citizen (BYWC) Oil and Gas Programme, an initiative aimed at positioning citizens at the forefront of the country's emerging energy sector.

Speaking at the launch in Gaborone on Monday, the Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs, Ms Lesego Chombo, described the programme as more than an economic initiative, calling it "a national mission and a covenant between the state and its citizens."

She said the programme aimed to equip young people, women and citizens with the skills, opportunities and support needed to take ownership of emerging industries, create jobs, foster innovation and ensure broader participation in national wealth creation.

She emphasised that Botswana's economic success over the past six decades had been largely driven by the diamond industry, which financed critical infrastructure, education, healthcare and democratic institutions.

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However, she noted that changing global markets and evolving technologies required the country to prepare for a different economic future.

"The economy that has carried us for the past 60 years cannot be the economy that carries us into the next 60," she said.

Ms Chombo pointed out that the initiative aligned with Botswana's broader vision of building a high-income, digitally enabled, export-driven and diversified economy.

She further said it also supported objectives outlined in the National Development Plan 12 and the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme, which sought to expand growth beyond traditional mining activities. Ms Chombo highlighted several sectors identified as future engines of growth, including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, financial services, digital technology, infrastructure, creative industries and energy.

She stressed that economic diversification was not only an economic objective but also a social imperative.

She argued that prosperity should not be concentrated in a few sectors, regions or individuals but should be distributed across industries, communities and generations.

She also highlighted ongoing government reforms aimed at increasing youth participation in the economy, including the recently adopted National Youth Policy, the forthcoming Youth Development Act, and reviews of programmes such as the Youth Development Fund and the Botswana National Service Programme.

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According to the minister, the government has increased procurement opportunities for youth-owned businesses, raising the allocation quota from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

The minister noted that women constituted a significant proportion of unemployed youth and often face multiple barriers to economic advancement.

"Botswana cannot be the Botswana that we want it to be while leaving half of our population behind," she said.

She praised the programme's deliberate inclusion of women, particularly in sectors traditionally dominated by men, such as energy, engineering and industrial development. She argued that economies performed better when women participated fully as entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and decision-makers.

Ms Chombo also acknowledged social challenges that affected women's participation in the workforce, including caregiving and family responsibilities and called for policies that address these barriers.

She encouraged participants to embrace ambition, build networks and develop the resilience necessary to succeed in a competitive industry, emphasising that the programme's success would depend not only on government support but also on the commitment and mindset of those taking part.

The Botswana Youth, Women and Citizen Oil and Gas Programme is expected to serve as a platform for developing local expertise and ownership in the energy sector while advancing the country's long-term goal of creating a more inclusive and diversified economy.

BOPA