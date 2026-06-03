Botswana: BDF Sets Course for Modern and Agile Future

Gaborone — Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commander, General Mpho Mophuting has unveiled a roadmap aimed at transforming the military into a modern, agile and globally aligned force capable of responding to evolving security threats.

Officially launching the BDF Commander's Strategic Guidance 2025-2029 in Mogoditshane on Friday, General Mophuting said the military ought to embrace modernisation, innovation and continuous learning if it was to remain relevant in a rapidly changing security environment.

He said contemporary warfare was evolving at an unprecedented pace, making it imperative for military personnel at all levels to remain informed about global security developments and emerging threats.

Drawing lessons from conflicts taking place in different parts of the world, Gen. Mophuting said the BDF must continuously adapt its doctrine, training and operational capabilities to remain effective.

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"The purpose of a military force is to fight and win wars. In the absence of war, it must train to fight and win wars," he said.

The BDF commander described the strategic guidance as a blueprint anchored on institutional growth, modernisation and international alignment, adding that the principles would shape the force's transformation over the next five years.

He said Commander's Strategic Guidance was built around the priorities of; leadership, modernisation, military justice reform, strategy and doctrine development and cost control.

He, therefore, stressed that the success of the strategy would depend largely on leadership, teamwork and investment in human capital.

Gen. Mophuting called on commanders to identify, mentor and develop young talent, arguing that future military leaders must be nurtured early through deliberate training and professional development programmes.

He reflected on his own military journey, saying opportunities provided by senior leaders played a pivotal role in shaping his career. He urged commanders not to overlook potential among junior officers and soldiers.

He further emphasised that troop welfare must remain a priority, describing it as one of the foremost responsibilities of military leadership.

"Every member of the BDF has a vital role to play in achieving the institution's mission and vision, regardless of rank or position," he stressed.

The Commander's Strategic Guidance, he said also sought to strengthen operational readiness, professionalism and organisational effectiveness, whilst positioning the BDF to address future security challenges.

Gen. Mophuting encouraged all members of the force to embrace the vision contained in the document and work collectively towards building a capable, resilient and future-ready military.

The strategy is expected to guide the BDF's development and transformation agenda over the next five years as the force seeks to align itself with emerging global military trends and best practices.

The BDF commander of the ground forces command, Major General Simon Barwabatsile described the initiative as a defining milestone in the continued transformation and professionalisation of the defence force.

Maj. Gen Barwabatsile, who is also the Commander's Strategic Guidance chairperson said the framework was developed following extensive consultations.

"The Commander's Strategic Guidance is not simply an administrative document, but an operational command tool intended to guide leadership, decision-making, institutional development and mission execution across all commands, formations and units of the BDF," he said.

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He said the strategic framework was developed with a strong emphasis on realism, measurability and people-centred leadership, whilst ensuring alignment with operational realities and future force requirements.

"The launch comes at a time when military institutions across the region continue to adapt to increasingly complex security challenges, including transnational crime, border security threats and cybercrime and emerging global security risks," he added.

He also highlighted the significance of the newly unveiled BDF Signature Song, describing it as a symbol of unity, patriotism and institutional pride.

"The Signature Song reflects the values, traditions and spirit of the Botswana Defence Force as a professional institution dedicated to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Botswana," he added.ends

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