Botswana: Sport Remains Pillar of Hope

Gaborone — The downturn in Botswana's fiscal position, coupled with global instability and international conflicts, continues to exert heavy pressure on local markets and economies.

Amidst the economic hardships, he said sport remained a pillar of strength, hope and unity.

This was said by Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) president, Tshepo Sitale during the organisation's Annual General Meeting.

Sitale said BNOC was convening at a time when Botswana, like many nations worldwide faces severe economic constraints.

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"We continue to witness rising fuel prices, increasing food costs, and a decline in the general standard of living for many of our people," he said.

He said sport stands out as one of the few avenues providing public excitement during difficult times, bringing joy during uncertainty, and offering belief when the road ahead seems heavy.

Furthermore, Sitale said sport had the power to inspire communities, create sustainable opportunities, uplift spirits, and unite the nation behind a common dream.

"Indeed, sport remains our refuge and our source of resilience in trying times. I want to plead with sports leaders, stakeholders, and government partners to unite with a renewed purpose to drive initiatives that commercialise and professionalise Botswana's sports sector.

In the midst of the economic recession and the declining global demand for Botswana's primary natural resources such as diamonds, he said the aim is to position sport as an alternative vehicle for exporting national talent and promoting Botswana on the global stage.

"This vision is backed by the stellar performance of our athletes in athletics, tennis, karate, swimming, and surprise fields like equestrian sports, where a Motswana athlete recently won gold at the Africa Youth Games in Angola," Sitale said.

Furthermore, he said Botswana's overall performance at the Africa Youth Games was impressive despite the ongoing absence of grassroots school sports.

He said lack of school sport was a challenge given that the country was losing talent at grassroots level.

The impact, he said would be felt in the 2032 Olympics, where there might have a generation of young people who have not played sport

"This matter requires immediate attention from the highest office in the land," he declared.

Addressing integrity in sport, he said doping cases and legal lawsuits were currently on the rise, therefore, there was a need for robust anti-doping education and stronger collaborative relations among all stakeholders.

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"We cannot continue to attract negative publicity and expect our sports sector to grow through corporate sponsors and private sector investments," he said. ends

BOPA