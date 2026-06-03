South Africa: Parliament Statement On False Allegations Regarding the Speaker's Role in the Section 89 Process

press release

For an audio clip of Parliament Spokesperson, Mr Moloto Mothapo, on the statement please click here: https://iono.fm/e/1681960

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, rejects in the strongest terms the false, unwarranted and defamatory allegations made by African Transformation Movement (ATM) Member of Parliament, Mr Vuyolwethu Zungula, regarding her role in the Section 89 process and his unjustified call for her recusal.

Mr Zungula has alleged that the Speaker met with lawyers representing President Cyril Ramaphosa following the Constitutional Court judgment relating to the Phala Phala matter and is therefore incapable of acting impartially in her capacity as Speaker. These allegations are entirely false, without any factual basis, and appear to rely solely on tabloid reporting. The Speaker reiterates that she has never met with the legal representatives of the President, either as alleged by Mr Zungula or in any other context relating to this matter.

The Speaker is a Member of Parliament elected by the African National Congress (ANC), as all Members of the National Assembly are elected through a proportional representation system on behalf of their respective political parties. The Speaker also serves as a member of the ANC's National Executive Committee and National Working Committee and is therefore required to attend meetings of these structures as part of her political responsibilities. Attendance at party meetings by Members of Parliament is lawful, normal and entirely consistent with South Africa's constitutional democracy and multiparty political system.

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The allegations made by Mr Zungula are based on pure speculation and appear calculated to cast doubt on the integrity of the Speaker and the credibility of the Section 89 process currently underway. While Mr Zungula continues to advance these unfounded claims in the media, the Speaker has diligently complied with every directive arising from the Constitutional Court judgment, without delay or hesitation. This is evidenced by the establishment of the multiparty Impeachment Committee in accordance with the Court's order and the applicable parliamentary processes.

The Speaker further rejects the assertion that her participation in the National Assembly vote on the Independent Panel Report in December 2022 constitutes grounds for her recusal from any subsequent Section 89 process. This proposition is without merit. The vote on the Independent Panel Report was a decision of the National Assembly. At the time, Ms Didiza participated in that vote in her capacity as an elected Member of Parliament, exercising the same constitutional rights and responsibilities afforded to every other Member of the House.

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The Speaker will not be deterred from discharging her constitutional responsibilities as directed by the Court, as required by the Constitution, and as expected by the people of South Africa. Throughout this matter, she has acted in accordance with legal advice provided by Parliament's Legal Services Office and will continue to do so in fulfilling her duties.