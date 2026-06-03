Tanzania: Seven Die in Singida Road Accident

Singida — SEVEN people died and 17 others were injured yesterday when a lorry reportedly suffered brake failure and rammed into a minibus (Coaster) at Senkenke area in Iramba District, Singida Region.

The accident occurred at around 10:00 am as the lorry descended the Senkenke escarpment before allegedly losing control and crashing into the rear of the minibus, which was travelling from Singida to Igunga in Tabora Region.

Police preliminary reports indicate that the lorry may have experienced brake failure, although investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the accident.

Singida Regional Commissioner Halima Dendego visited the scene of the accident shortly after the accident before proceeding to the hospital to console the injured and offer condolences to bereaved families.

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Speaking after the visit, Ms Dendego expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and directed relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those receiving treatment. A comprehensive investigation must be carried out to establish the exact circumstances that led to this accident," she said.

Meanwhile, Iramba District Medical Officer Dr Peter Luhega said all injured victims were receiving treatment, with some admitted under close observation due to the severity of their injuries.

"The injured are continuing to receive the necessary medical care, and a number of them remain under special observation as doctors monitor their condition," Dr Luhega said.

Police have launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been taken to hospital mortuaries pending identification and burial arrangements.