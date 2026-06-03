Uganda in Talks With Premier League Clubs for Jersey Sponsorship

The government is in discussions with several English Premier League clubs over a potential jersey sponsorship arrangement that would see the 'Visit Uganda' brand featured prominently on match kits, in a move aimed at boosting the country's global tourism visibility.

The strategy mirrors destination marketing models already used by countries such as Rwanda, whose Visit Rwanda partnerships with top European football giants have placed its tourism brand on some of the most-watched football platforms in the world, generating sustained international exposure beyond traditional advertising campaigns.

Speaking on the initiative, incoming State minister for tourism Susan Nakawuki said Uganda is pursuing high-impact global partnerships designed to position the country more competitively as a tourism destination.

"We are negotiating with Premier League teams to have Visit Uganda on their jerseys. This is a strategic move aimed at showcasing Uganda to millions of football fans across the world and positioning our country as a must-visit destination," Nakawuki said.

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She noted that football remains one of the most widely viewed sports globally, making it an effective platform for destination marketing, particularly for countries seeking to expand their tourism footprint.

According to Nakawuki, Uganda is shifting towards more aggressive and innovative branding strategies to attract international visitors, investors, and travel interest in its tourism sector.

"Tourism is one of Uganda's key economic sectors, and we must market it aggressively. Partnering with globally recognized football clubs will give Uganda unprecedented exposure and help attract more tourists, investors, and business opportunities," she added.

The proposed sponsorships are expected to complement broader campaigns under the Ministry of Tourism aimed at increasing visitor arrivals and strengthening Uganda's positioning as the "Pearl of Africa" in the highly competitive global tourism market.

If concluded, the deals would place the Visit Uganda brand before hundreds of millions of viewers each Premier League season, significantly expanding the country's digital and broadcast reach through sports marketing.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a bold step aligned with global trends in destination branding, where countries increasingly leverage elite football partnerships to shape international perception and drive tourism growth.