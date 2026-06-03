Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Boosted By Captain Musipa's Arrival Ahead of Four Nations Tournament

MIGHTY Warriors captain Emmaculate Musipa has joined camp as preparations gather momentum for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Zambia.

The arrival of the Israel-based midfielder is a major boost for coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda's side, with Musipa expected to provide leadership and experience both on and off the field as Zimbabwe seeks a strong showing at the invitational tournament.

The competition, scheduled for June 6 to 9, will feature four nations battling for honours, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Kenya and hosts Zambia.

The Mighty Warriors began camp on Sunday and are expected to depart for Zambia on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has also confirmed that striker Ethel Chinyerere, who is now based in Zambia and plays for Green Buffaloes, will join the squad after the team's arrival in the neighbouring country.

Zimbabwe will kick off its campaign on Saturday against Lesotho at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The winner of that encounter will advance to the final to face the victor of the other semifinal between hosts Zambia and Kenya.

The tournament presents an important opportunity for the Mighty Warriors to gain valuable international match experience as they continue preparations for future continental assignments.