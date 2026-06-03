Rwanda: Informal Settlements On Mount Kigali, Jali, Rebero Set for Upgrade

Informal settlements on Mount Jali, Mount Kigali and Rebero Hill are set for major upgrades as a government study approaches completion.

The three sites--Mount Jali in Gasabo District, Mount Kigali in Nyarugenge District and Rebero Hill in Kicukiro District have long been identified as high-risk zones requiring structured redevelopment.

The City of Kigali previously mapped 2,328 hectares on Mont Jali, 1,658 hectares on Mount Kigali and 1,350 hectares on Rebero as priority intervention areas.

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According to Emmanuel Ahabwe, Head of Social and Affordable Housing Development at the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), the ongoing study will guide how the settlements will be improved.

"The study is intended to determine how these settlements can be upgraded. All upgraded informal settlements have started with a similar process," he said.

The three hills currently host 4,434 households--2,889 on Mont Kigali, 1,044 on Mont Jali and 501 on Rebero.

Study 80% complete

Ahabwe said the study, which began in the 2024/25 financial year, is now about 80 per cent complete and will inform future redevelopment decisions.

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A presentation to Parliament by the Ministry of Infrastructure in May confirmed the progress, noting that the design and planning work is nearing completion.

Outstanding payments for completed work stand at Rwf66.2 million, while the total study cost is projected at Rwf199.5 million by June 2027.

Officials say the project will strengthen Kigali's resilience to disasters, particularly in densely populated informal settlements exposed to environmental risks.

The Rwanda Housing Authority is also conducting a nationwide study to map and prioritise informal settlements, currently 50 per cent complete, with completion expected by June 2027.

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Experts warn of environmental risks

Engineer Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, founder of Avi Construction and Engineering Services (ACES), said upgrading steep hillside settlements requires strong drainage and slope management systems.

He recommended stormwater drainage, properly graded roads, tree planting, and retaining structures to reduce erosion and landslide risks.

Nsengiyumva also highlighted the importance of in-situ upgrading, which allows residents to remain on their land while improving infrastructure.

Environmental expert Abias Maniragaba warned that degradation of the three hills has already contributed to erosion and flooding in downstream areas such as Nyabugogo and Gatsata.

He called for detailed physical planning, environmental impact assessments, and protection of hill forests to reduce climate-related risks.

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"Climate-resilient infrastructure and forest protection will help reduce flooding in areas including Nyabugogo bus terminal," he said.

He also urged investment in improved drainage systems and rainwater harvesting.

Maniragaba cited the Mpazi rehousing project as evidence that informal settlements can be successfully upgraded, noting that multi-storey developments could free up land for public services and recreation.

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Citywide upgrading strategy proposed

A Kigali-wide upgrading strategy developed with support from UN-Habitat links informal settlement growth to limited land, steep terrain, high construction costs and infrastructure gaps.

It proposes a citywide approach targeting seven settlement types, including hillside, flood-prone, inaccessible and peri-urban areas.

Recommended interventions include public-private partnerships, affordable housing schemes, land pooling, participatory planning, housing cooperatives and subsidised rentals for low-income households.

Other measures focus on improved access roads, sanitation, plot reorganisation and density management.

Kigali's rapid growth since 1990 has left about 63 per cent of its settlements unplanned, with many lacking basic infrastructure and services.