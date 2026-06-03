Rwanda: Get to Know RSSB Tigers' Next Step

3 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Following their Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship, the RSSB Tigers will represent Africa at the FIBA InterContinental Cup in September in Singapore.

At the intercontinental cup, they will face top-tier clubs from other regions such as the NBA G League, Europe, the Americas, and Asia to determine the ultimate intercontinental club champion.

The FIBA Intercontinental Cup is an annual international basketball competition that serves as the official club world championship.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Organised by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), it brings together basketball clubs to compete and crown the best club.

The tournament features six teams representing geographical zones and basketball leagues.

Europe is represented by the champions of the Basketball Champions League (BCL), while the Americas are represented by the champions of the BCL Americas.

From Africa, the champions of the BAL participate in the intercontinental Cup, and from Asia, it is the champions of the BCL Asia.

Oceania is also represented by the champions of the National Basketball League (NBL) from Australia and New Zealand, while North America is represented by a select team or champion from the NBA G League.

The tournament is typically held in September. The six teams are split into two groups of three. They play a single round-robin format within their group.

The two group winners advance directly to the Grand Final to compete for the championship trophy. The second-place teams from each group play for third place, and the third-place teams play for 5th place.

The tournament will be hosted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of a multi-year hosting agreement.

So far, the most successful club is Real Madrid which holds the all-time record with five titles. The current defending champions are Spanish club Unicaja Malaga.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.