Rwanda: Get to Know RSSB Tigers' Next Step

Following their Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship, the RSSB Tigers will represent Africa at the FIBA InterContinental Cup in September in Singapore.

At the intercontinental cup, they will face top-tier clubs from other regions such as the NBA G League, Europe, the Americas, and Asia to determine the ultimate intercontinental club champion.

The FIBA Intercontinental Cup is an annual international basketball competition that serves as the official club world championship.

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Organised by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), it brings together basketball clubs to compete and crown the best club.

The tournament features six teams representing geographical zones and basketball leagues.

Europe is represented by the champions of the Basketball Champions League (BCL), while the Americas are represented by the champions of the BCL Americas.

From Africa, the champions of the BAL participate in the intercontinental Cup, and from Asia, it is the champions of the BCL Asia.

Oceania is also represented by the champions of the National Basketball League (NBL) from Australia and New Zealand, while North America is represented by a select team or champion from the NBA G League.

The tournament is typically held in September. The six teams are split into two groups of three. They play a single round-robin format within their group.

The two group winners advance directly to the Grand Final to compete for the championship trophy. The second-place teams from each group play for third place, and the third-place teams play for 5th place.

The tournament will be hosted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of a multi-year hosting agreement.

So far, the most successful club is Real Madrid which holds the all-time record with five titles. The current defending champions are Spanish club Unicaja Malaga.