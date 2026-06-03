Rwanda: APR Release Trio After Two Seasons

APR FC have parted ways with Mamadou Sy, Lamine Bah, and Aliou Souane as the club continues restructuring its squad.

A source at the club confirmed that the Rwandan champions have officially released the three foreign players after two seasons, during which they contributed to APR FC's domestic success.

The trio helped the army side win the BK Pro League title and the Peace Cup.

Senegalese defender Aliou Souane was one of those who held APR FC's back line, earning praise for his composure, defensive awareness, and consistency.

He also played a key role in the latter stages of the Peace Cup campaign.

Mauritanian midfielder Mamadou Sy provided stability in midfield with his positional discipline.

Malian midfielder Lamine Bah added depth and versatility, featuring in multiple midfield roles across various competitions and remaining part of the squad through the end of the season.

APR FC are expected to announce further squad changes as they seek to strengthen the team for upcoming regional and continental competitions.