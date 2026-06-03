Nigeria: CSO Demands EIA Report On Oil Firm Operating in Niger Delta

The Board of Trustees of a civil society organisation, the Network Advancement Program for Poverty and Disaster Risk Reduction (NAPPDRR), has raised concerns over the environmental impact of oil exploration activities in parts of the Niger Delta, demanding access to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited.

The organisation said it was particularly worried about what it described as the worsening environmental degradation in rural communities affected by oil spills, gas flaring and other extractive activities in the region.

It alleged that despite repeated complaints from host communities, oil operations in areas such as the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve, covering Eket, Esit Eket and Ibeno Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State, had continued without strict adherence to environmental best practices.

Residents in the affected areas, according to the CSO, have protested alleged destruction of forest ecosystems and marine resources, which they said has negatively affected farming and fishing activities.

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The group said it had begun moves to investigate the operations of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, operator of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 14, to determine compliance with environmental regulations and provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

In a letter dated June 1, 2026, and addressed to the Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources in Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Nsikak Ekong, the organisation formally requested a certified copy of the company's Environmental Impact Assessment report under the Freedom of Information Act.

The letter, signed by NAPPDRR Executive Director, Hon. Emem Edoho, was titled: "Formal Request for Certified Copy of EIA Report - Tulcan Energy Resources Ltd, Stubbs Creek Operations, OML 14 Pursuant to FOI Act 2011, EIA Act Cap E12 LFN 2004, and PIA 2021."

The organisation said the request was made under Sections 1(1), 2(3) and 4(1) of the FOI Act, which guarantee public access to government-held information within a statutory timeframe.

It also cited provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act and the Petroleum Industry Act, which require environmental disclosure, public participation and accountability in extractive operations.

According to the group, access to the EIA report is necessary to independently assess mitigation measures, evaluate cumulative environmental impacts and monitor compliance with health and safety standards in host communities.

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It warned that continued oil and gas operations without public scrutiny could further endanger livelihoods, water sources and air quality in the affected communities.

The CSO urged the state government to release the requested document within the seven-day period stipulated by the FOI Act, adding that where exemptions apply, relevant portions should still be made available alongside legal justification.

The organisation also expressed readiness to pay any administrative or reproduction fees required for the processing of the request.

In addition, NAPPDRR called for stronger inclusion of affected communities, particularly Esit Eket Local Government Area, in the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) framework to ensure fair benefit-sharing from oil operations.

It also raised concerns over the health impacts of gas flaring and pollution, alleging that residents have suffered severe medical conditions linked to environmental contamination, including respiratory illnesses and other long-term health complications.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to environmental justice and accountability in the Niger Delta, urging regulators and government agencies to ensure strict compliance with environmental laws by operating companies.