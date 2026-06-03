Angolan Health Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Specialists' Training

Luanda — Angolan Minister of Health Sílvia Lutucuta reaffirmed on Tuesday in Luanda the sector's commitment to training personnel and the progressive decentralization of training competencies throughout the country.

The minister was speaking at the closing of the meeting to review and evaluate the visit of the Brazil-Angola Coordination Committee, within the scope of the Human Resources Training in Health Project.

She recalled that 1,075 Angolan professionals are currently undergoing training in Brazil, while 351 have already successfully completed their respective programs.

She stressed that cooperation with Brazil has produced concrete and sustainable results for the National Health System (SNS).

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Sílvia Lutucuta highlighted that it was possible to define a set of strategic priorities aligned with the National Health Development Plan (PNDS), within the framework of placing human capital at the center of the national agenda.

The minister added that future attention will be focused on strengthening specialized medical and nursing training, training diagnostic and therapeutic technicians, training teachers and clinical preceptors, and qualifying hospital managers.

She also added as a priority the strengthening of skills in areas such as public health, epidemiological surveillance, medical emergencies, intensive care, maternal and child health, burn treatment and scientific research.

The event was attended by representatives of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, members of the Brazil-Angola Coordination Committee, national and municipal directors and directors of tertiary level units, as well as academics and managers from the Project Implementation Unit (PUI). SJ/ASS/DOJ