Angolan Vice-President Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Portugal

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, received the Portuguese Ambassador to Angola, Nuno Vaultier Mathias, in an audience on Tuesday, with whom she analyzed the state of bilateral cooperation and the prospects for its strengthening in various fields.

In statements to the press at the end of the meeting, Nuno Vaultier Mathias stated that during the meeting the parties highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen cooperation in the education sector, as it constitutes a strategic area for the sustainable development of both countries.

According to the diplomat, the role of the blue economy as an area of common interest for Angola and Portugal, countries that maintain growing cooperation in this area, was also discussed.

The Portuguese ambassador stated that the audience took place in a cordial atmosphere and allowed for a reaffirmation of the commitment to deepen the historic relations between the two States.

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According to the diplomat, it was also an opportunity for the two entities to review various sectors of cooperation, with emphasis on health, education, security, defense and the economy.

Nuno Vaultier Mathias revealed that he recently met with the Minister of Education, highlighting the importance of this sector within the framework of bilateral relations.

The ambassador recalled that he presented his credentials to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in February of this year, considering the start of his diplomatic mission in Angola to be positive.

"The two countries have a deep historical relationship, which facilitated my integration and entry into office in Angola," he stated.

When asked about a possible visit by the new Portuguese President to Angola, Nuno Vaultier Mathias said that there is no date yet set, adding that the matter continues to be monitored by the authorities of both countries. FMA/ART/DOJ