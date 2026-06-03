South Africa: Media Statement - Select Committee On Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources Expresses Concern On Foot and Mouth Response

press release

The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources has expressed serious concern about the North West province's response to the ongoing outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD), warning that weaknesses in the province could undermine national containment efforts.

The committee received a briefing from the Department of Agriculture on the outcomes of the FMD workshop held earlier this year, attended by all nine provincial legislatures, as well as progress made in implementing containment strategies.

Members noted with concern that, despite previous oversight engagements indicating progress in the North West, the department's latest briefing showed that the province remains among those lagging in vaccination rollout, reporting and overall response measures. Members also highlighted discrepancies between information presented during a recent oversight visit and the department's current assessment.

The committee warned that weaknesses in the North West response pose a significant risk to national containment efforts, given the province's strategic location bordering Gauteng, the Northern Cape and the Free State. Members stressed that failure to improve performance in the province could facilitate further spread of the disease and undermine progress achieved elsewhere.

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During the meeting, the department outlined key outcomes of the FMD workshop, including stakeholder commitments aimed at strengthening the national response. Updates were also provided on vaccination programmes, disease surveillance, biosecurity measures and coordination with provincial authorities and industry stakeholders.

Members raised concerns about implementation of the strategy, particularly the pace and coverage of the vaccination programme, the availability and distribution of vaccine doses, and the need to extend vaccination to other susceptible livestock, such as sheep, goats and pigs. The committee stressed the need for clarity on the rollout plan, including management of existing vaccine stock and timelines for broader coverage.

The committee also questioned the capacity of veterinary services, citing constraints in personnel, cold chain systems and technical support needed to sustain the initial and booster vaccination phases.

The issue of uneven provincial performance was highlighted, with members stressing that while some provinces have shown improvement, others continue to face serious challenges. In particular, the Committee emphasised that the North West requires urgent and targeted intervention, including strengthened coordination between national and provincial authorities, enhanced oversight and improved accountability mechanisms.

Concerns were also raised about the impact of movement restrictions on farmers, especially emerging and communal farmers, who continue to experience financial losses. Members highlighted the need for adequate support measures to ease these pressures and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities.

Members also underscored the importance of restoring market access for the red meat industry and called for clarity on when South Africa can resume large-scale exports. They noted that this is critical for economic recovery, job creation and the long-term sustainability of the agricultural sector.

In response, the Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, and departmental officials said the current strategy is based on a risk-based approach, prioritising cattle vaccination while also making provision for other livestock sectors. The department reported that vaccine supply constraints have been addressed through international procurement and that efforts are under way to scale up vaccination to cover a significant proportion of the national herd.

The department acknowledged capacity challenges and emphasised the importance of partnerships with the private sector, including veterinarians and industry bodies, to support implementation. It also confirmed that provinces such as the North West will receive intensified support and closer monitoring to improve performance.

The department explained that laboratory testing remains centralised to ensure biosafety and accuracy, while on-site testing is used as a screening mechanism that still requires laboratory confirmation.

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The department reaffirmed that restoring international market access remains a key priority, with efforts focused on achieving FMD-free status through vaccination, surveillance and improved traceability systems. It also highlighted ongoing regional cooperation with neighbouring countries to manage cross-border risks.

The committee also sought clarity on vaccine procurement and production, particularly the roles of the Agricultural Research Council and Onderstepoort Biological Products, as well as the continued reliance on imported vaccines. Members stressed the importance of strengthening local production capacity to ensure long-term sustainability and preparedness.

The committee stressed that urgent corrective action is required in underperforming provinces, particularly the North West, to ensure that national interventions are not compromised. It reiterated the need for improved coordination, stronger veterinary services, adequate resourcing and enhanced support for farmers.