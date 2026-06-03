South Africa: Portfolio Committee On Employment and Labour to Consider Analysis and Implications of SONA 2026 for the Employment and Labour Sector

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour will tomorrow, Wednesday, 3 June 2026, receive a briefing on the analysis and implications of the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) for the Department of Employment and Labour and the broader employment and labour sector.

The briefing will focus on the department's role in advancing the government's commitment to employment creation, inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction, as outlined in SONA 2026 and the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2025-2030.

Among the key issues to be discussed will be the implementation of the proposed National Employment Policy (NEP), government's target of facilitating two million work opportunities by 2030, youth employment interventions, labour migration management, the planned recruitment of 10 000 labour inspectors, and the strengthening of social protection and employment linkages.

The committee is also expected to engage with the department on challenges affecting labour market performance, including persistent unemployment, youth exclusion from economic opportunities, skills mismatches, labour market regulation and implementation risks associated with the department's ambitious employment agenda.

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Meeting details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 3 June 2026

Time: 09h30

Venue: Committee Room 2, 90 Plein Street Building

Members of the media and the public may follow the proceedings on Parliament's digital platforms.