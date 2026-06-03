South Africa: Media Alert - Public Service Committee to Be Briefed On Progress With Lifestyle Audits in Provinces

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration will tomorrow receive a briefing from provincial governments on the implementation of lifestyle audits.

The Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Free State provinces will provide the committee with a progress update on how lifestyle audits are improving accountability.

These audits are an important lever for strengthening accountability and promoting ethical conduct among public servants. The President first suggested lifestyle audits for the public service during the debate of his 2018 State of the Nation Address. These audits help ensure that public servants' lifestyles match their income and combat corruption. From 1 April 2022, they became mandatory for all national and provincial departments.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 3 June 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: M515, Fifth Floor, Marks Building, Parliament