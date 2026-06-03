Zimbabwe: Millers Warn of Bread Price Hikes in High Court Challenge

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has filed an urgent legal challenge at the High Court seeking nullification of Statutory Instrument (SI) 87 of 2025, arguing that the grain import levy regime is unconstitutional, unlawful and likely to trigger significant increases in food prices.

In an application lodged at the Commercial Court Division in Harare, GMAZ said the regulations imposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and administered through the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) threaten national food security and the affordability of staple commodities.

The association cited AMA, the Ministers of Agriculture, Justice, Finance and Industry and Commerce, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) and the Attorney General as respondents.

GMAZ national chairman Tafadzwa Musarara, who deposed to the founding affidavit, said the association represents more than 100 milling and stockfeed businesses involved in the production and distribution of maize meal, flour, rice and stockfeed across the country.

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"This application strikes at the heart of national food security," Musarara said in the court papers.

The association is seeking a declaration that SI 87 of 2025 is constitutionally invalid on grounds that it is "ultra vires multiple provisions of the constitution," "ultra vires the parent act," "grossly unreasonable" and was promulgated "contrary to the prescribed procedures."

The regulations introduced levies on imported grain and oilseed products, including wheat, maize, soya beans and soya meal.

According to GMAZ, importers are now required to pay levies of up to US$89.25 per metric tonne for wheat imports.

GMAZ argued that the levies would inevitably increase the cost of basic food commodities.

"If these levies are allowed to prosper, the inflationary effect shall be as follows," the application states, projecting that a 10kg bag of roller meal could rise from US$4.60 to about US$5.20, while a 50kg bag of bakers flour could increase from US$36 to US$41.

The association further warned that bread prices could climb beyond the long-maintained US$1 threshold.

"It will be foolhardy to think that the price of bread will not go up after imposing a 20% levy," GMAZ said.

The application also accused authorities of imposing levies without consulting affected stakeholders as required under the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act.

"Applicant's members are directly affected by the newly imposed levies, and were never consulted," the affidavit reads.

GMAZ said a January 2026 stakeholder conference convened by AMA had acknowledged weaknesses in the regulations and resolved that the SI would either be aligned with the Constitution and parent legislation or repealed altogether.

According to the application, an outcome summary from the conference noted that: "While the strategic intent of the policy is sound, the study reveals that its immediate, blanket implementation mechanisms poses significant risks."

The association also challenged provisions compelling processors to source at least 40% of grain and oilseed requirements locally from April 2026 and 100% locally by April 2028.

GMAZ argued that the local market currently cannot meet national demand and imports are necessary to bridge supply deficits.

"Imports of Wheat, Maize and Oil seeds are being done to mitigate the deficit between the local demand and local production," the application states.

The association further alleged that the regulations created an unlawful "Agricultural Revolving Fund" not provided for under the enabling legislation.

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In one of its strongest criticisms, GMAZ said the SI amounted to an abuse of administrative authority.

"The level of constitutional indiscipline in it is unprecedented, unfortunate and will weigh heavily on consumers, social cohesion and bring spike of price increases that will be difficult to stop," the application states.

GMAZ also accused authorities of demanding upfront levy payments before issuing import permits, describing the practice as unfair and potentially anti-competitive.

The association said some members had already paid the levies under protest in order to avoid disruptions to imports and food supplies, but insisted government had no lawful basis to retain the funds if the statutory instrument is declared invalid.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.