Zimbabwe: Chaminuka Blames 'Ascot Curse' As Telone's Suffers Eighth Home Defeat

TELONE FC head coach Saul Chaminuka has blamed an "Ascot Stadium curse" after his side suffered an eighth consecutive home defeat of the season.

The WiFi Boys' struggles at their traditional home ground continued on Sunday after they fell 1-0 to Agama FC, extending their miserable run in front of their supporters.

The latest setback left Chaminuka frustrated as TelOne remain without a home victory this season despite showing improved performances on the road.

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Speaking after the match, the coach admitted he was struggling to understand why his side continued to falter at Ascot Stadium while producing better results away from home.

"We do not know what is happening at home (Ascot Stadium). The team has not won here and there is a lack of belief.

"Whenever we play at home the team is under pressure, they lack belief and it is like there is a curse because we keep losing at home despite creating chances and putting in decent performances," said Chaminuka.

TelOne's last victory on home soil came in October last year under former coach Herbert Maruwa, who was dismissed last month following a poor run of results.

The Gweru-based side has fared considerably better away from home, losing only one of its seven matches on the road this season while collecting five draws and one victory.

The coach suggested the club may need to consider relocating its home matches in an effort to reverse its fortunes.

"I think the general feeling from me and the players is to leave this pitch and play somewhere else.

"We have lost eight games at home and that is something else," he said.

Despite Chaminuka's remarks, the club has confirmed that it will host Highlanders at Ascot Stadium on Saturday in its next Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture.

TelOne currently sits at the bottom of the league table with eight points, 20 behind log leaders Hardrock FC.

Meanwhile, sources within the club told NewZimbabwe.com that the executive has resolved to part ways with Chaminuka should he fail to collect maximum points from the team's next two matches.