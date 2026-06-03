East Africa: Hoving Shines At Great Rift Valley Lodge As Battle for Somabay Amateur Golf World Cup Tickets Hots Up

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3, 2026 - The Great Rift Valley Madaraka Edition successfully concluded with an impressive display of competitive golf, producing a new crop of qualifiers who will continue their journey towards the National Grand Finale of the Road to Somabay World Cup - Egypt 2026.

The tournament brought together 195 golfers from across the region in pursuit of qualification points and the opportunity to represent Kenya at the prestigious Somabay World Cup in Egypt.

Jason Hoving was crowned overall winner after carding 42 points, same as Jackson Gibendi who had to be content with second place.

Stephen Gichari won the Division A category courtesy of an overall score of 37 points, ahead of Maina Ruo, who carded a point less.

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Mondo Charagu carded 39 points to clinch the Division B category whereas George Mukundi came second with 38 points.

Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort Club Captain David Githinji expressed satisfaction with the success of the event, citing both the quality of competition and the strong turnout witnessed throughout the Madaraka weekend.

"We are extremely pleased with the turnout and the atmosphere throughout the event. The golf course was busy, the competition was excellent, and the resort enjoyed full occupancy, demonstrating the growing appeal of this tournament," Githinji said.

He added: "What is most important is that people come together, enjoy the game, create lasting memories and have fun. While not everyone can win on the day, the spirit of golf is about participation, friendship and enjoying the experience."

Githinji added that the Road to Somabay series has created excitement among golfers by offering a unique combination of competition, networking and the opportunity to qualify for international competition.

"The journey continues, and we encourage golfers to keep participating because there are still opportunities ahead, including the National Grand Finale. Events like these strengthen our golfing community and inspire more players to pursue excellence," he said.

Speaking at the same time, CIB Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Tirus Mwithiga, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting the growth and development of golf in Kenya through its partnership with Michezonet and the Road to Somabay World Cup initiative.

"We are delighted to partner with MichezoNet in creating opportunities that grow the game of golf and provide amateur golfers with a pathway to compete beyond our borders. As an Egyptian bank with deep roots connecting Kenya and Egypt, we are particularly excited that the eventual winners of the National Grand Finale will have the opportunity to travel to Egypt and represent Kenya at the Somabay World Cup. This initiative not only promotes sporting excellence but also strengthens the people-to-people and business ties between our two countries," he said.

The Road to Somabay World Cup is a nationwide qualifying circuit that culminates in a National Grand Finale, where leading players earn the opportunity to represent Kenya at the Somabay World Cup in Egypt.

The qualifiers culminate in the grand finale in September this year where top golfers will face off for the chance to book their place on the plane to Egypt.

Other legs of the qualifiers will be held at the following venues: Vet Lab Sports Club; Sigona Golf Club; Royal Nairobi; Muthaiga Golf Club; Karen Country Club; Mombasa Golf Club; Eldoret Golf Club; and Kericho Golf Club.

The Somabay World Cup Amateur Golf Tournament will be held in Egypt in October this year.

OVERALL RESULTS

Overall Winner

Jason Hoving - 42 Points

Runner-Up

Jackson Gibendi - 42 Points

Division A Winner

Stephen Gichari - 37 Points

Division A Runner-Up

Maina Ruo - 36 Points

Division B Winner

Mondo Charagu - 39 Points

Division B Runner-Up

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George Mukundi - 38 Points

GRVL MEMBERS QUALIFIERS

Division A

Stephen Gichari

Kevin Smith

Division B

George Mukundi

Keri Angus

REGIONAL QUALIFIERS

Division A

Simon Lomadi - Naivasha Sports Club

Ben Pennington - Njoro Country Club

Division B

Jackson Gibendi - Naivasha Sports Club

Jason Hoving - Naivasha Sports Club

GUEST QUALIFIERS

Division A

Sean Watson - Golf Park

Peter Kinuthia - Limuru Country Club

Division B