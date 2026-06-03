Somalia: Somali Deputy Prime Minister Attends Italy's National Day Celebration in Mogadishu

3 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Tuesday attended a ceremony marking Italy's National Day in Mogadishu, highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Jama congratulated the Italian people and government on the occasion, describing Somalia and Italy as partners linked by a historic relationship and enduring friendship.

The deputy prime minister noted that the day holds special significance for Italians as it commemorates the 1946 referendum in which voters chose to establish a republic, replacing the monarchy.

"On behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia, I extend congratulations and best wishes to the people and leadership of Italy on the occasion of National Day," Jama said. "Somalia values its friendship and cooperation with Italy."

The event brought together senior Somali government officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations and invited guests to celebrate the national occasion.

Italy has long maintained close political, economic and development ties with Somalia and remains one of the country's key international partners, supporting initiatives in governance, education, security and humanitarian assistance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.