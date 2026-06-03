Somalia: Somali Deputy Prime Minister Attends Italy's National Day Celebration in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Tuesday attended a ceremony marking Italy's National Day in Mogadishu, highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Jama congratulated the Italian people and government on the occasion, describing Somalia and Italy as partners linked by a historic relationship and enduring friendship.

The deputy prime minister noted that the day holds special significance for Italians as it commemorates the 1946 referendum in which voters chose to establish a republic, replacing the monarchy.

"On behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia, I extend congratulations and best wishes to the people and leadership of Italy on the occasion of National Day," Jama said. "Somalia values its friendship and cooperation with Italy."

The event brought together senior Somali government officials, diplomats, representatives of international organizations and invited guests to celebrate the national occasion.

Italy has long maintained close political, economic and development ties with Somalia and remains one of the country's key international partners, supporting initiatives in governance, education, security and humanitarian assistance.