Somalia: Somali Disaster Agency, UN Officials Review Humanitarian Situation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's disaster management agency and United Nations officials held a monthly coordination meeting on Tuesday to assess the country's humanitarian situation and strengthen aid efforts for vulnerable communities affected by recurring crises.

The meeting was co-chaired by the head of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle, and the deputy special representative of the UN secretary-general for Somalia and humanitarian coordinator, George Conway.

Senior officials from SoDMA and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reviewed the latest humanitarian developments across Somalia and discussed ways to enhance assistance to populations facing growing needs.

Participants emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between government institutions and humanitarian organizations to ensure timely and effective aid delivery to people affected by drought, flooding and other humanitarian challenges.

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Abdulle highlighted the role of regular coordination meetings in improving the planning and implementation of humanitarian operations, stressing that strong collaboration remains essential for delivering assistance and services to communities in need.

The officials also agreed to further strengthen joint efforts aimed at supporting Somalis facing difficult humanitarian conditions, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Somalia continues to grapple with recurring climate-related shocks, including droughts and floods, as well as conflict and displacement, leaving millions of people dependent on humanitarian assistance.