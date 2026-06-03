Tanzania: Samia's Russia Visit - 'It's Strategic Diplomacy'

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has described her state visit to Russia as a strategic engagement, taking place at a crucial time as Tanzania prepares to implement the National Development Vision 2050, which places strong emphasis on private sector-led growth and investment.

President Samia left the country yesterday for the three-day state visit, which begins today at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit marks a historic milestone in Tanzania-Russia relations, making President Samia only the second Tanzanian Head of State to undertake an official visit to Russia after the late Founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who visited the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1969.

In a message shared on her Instagram page, President Samia said the visit would help strengthen bilateral cooperation in key sectors that directly contribute to improving the welfare of Tanzanians.

"This visit is particularly important as we prepare to begin implementing the National Development Vision 2050, which calls for greater participation of the private sector. We will hold discussions with our hosts aimed at deepening cooperation in strategic sectors that touch the lives of our citizens," she said.

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President Samia noted that the visit would also focus on promoting Tanzania as an attractive destination for trade and investment, while creating new opportunities for Tanzanian products in the Russian market.

"We will also participate in business and investment forums to showcase the opportunities available in Tanzania, while at the same time expanding market access for Tanzanian products in Russia," she said.

During the visit, President Samia is expected to hold highlevel talks with President Putin on strengthening bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, mining, agriculture, education, science and technology, infrastructure and tourism.

The discussions are expected to support efforts to increase bilateral trade between Tanzania and Russia, which currently stands at 307.5 million US dollars (about 802bn/-) annually.

The visit has drawn positive reactions from political and economic analysts, who describe it as a significant diplomatic and economic engagement with the potential to deepen bilateral relations and unlock new opportunities in trade, investment, technology transfer and human capital development.

In separate interviews with the 'Daily News,' analysts said the visit reflects Tanzania's growing commitment to economic diplomacy as a central pillar of its foreign policy.

They noted that the trip offers Tanzania an opportunity to market its economic potential to global investors while reinforcing its longstanding policy of constructive engagement with countries across different geopolitical blocs.

Economist and investment banker Dr Hildebrand Shayo said the visit presents a valuable opportunity for Tanzania to deepen economic cooperation and attract strategic investments needed to advance the country's long-term development agenda.

According to Dr Shayo, the engagement comes at a time when the global economy is undergoing significant transformation driven by geopolitical shifts, energy security concerns, technological competition and the search for new investment destinations.

"This visit is more than just a diplomatic event. It represents a strategic economic effort aimed at positioning Tanzania to benefit from emerging global opportunities while advancing the country's Vision 2050 development agenda," he said.

He added that Tanzania is seeking investments that support industrialisation, value addition, energy development and infrastructure modernisation, while Russia is increasingly looking to expand its economic footprint across Africa.

Dr Shayo identified energy cooperation as one of the areas with the greatest potential impact.

He said Russia's expertise in oil and gas extraction, energy infrastructure, industrial energy systems and nuclear technology could support Tanzania's efforts to maximise the value of its more than 57 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Political analyst Hamiduni Maliseli said the visit demonstrates Tanzania's longstanding foreign policy of maintaining friendly relations with all nations, while remaining nonaligned in global geopolitical rivalries.

"Tanzania's engagement with Russia is consistent with its foreign policy tradition, which emphasises neutrality, mutual respect and cooperation across different political and ideological blocs," he said.

He said the visit should be viewed primarily through the lens of economic diplomacy rather than geopolitical alignment, noting that President Samia's participation in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) provides an important platform for engagement with global investors, governments and business leaders.

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University of Dodoma political analyst Paul Loisulie said economic diplomacy remains one of the most important pillars of Tanzania's foreign policy and is likely to feature prominently during the visit.

"Economic diplomacy is about what Tanzania gains from its relationships with other countries. The objective is to attract investment, technology, expertise, skills and capital that can contribute to economic growth and national development," he said.

He added that President Samia's participation in highlevel economic forums and meetings in Russia offers an opportunity to market Tanzania as an attractive investment destination and build partnerships that can support the country's development ambitions.

Mr Loisulie said attracting foreign investment, technology transfer and technical expertise will be critical to achieving Tanzania's long-term development objectives, including the implementation of Vision 2050.