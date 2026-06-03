Tanzania: Implementation of Criminal Justice Reforms Underway, MPs Told

Dodoma — THE government said on Tuesday that it has developed a strategy for implementing the recommendations of the Criminal Justice Commission to ensue justice and equality in the country.

Deputy Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Zainab Katimba told MPs yesterday that the strategy outlines activities to be carried out in the short, medium and long term.

She said the sector ministries and criminal justice institutions across the country are implementing the strategy through their annual plans and budgets.

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Ms Katimba said this while responding to a basic question from Tunduru North MP, Ado Shaibu (ACT-Wazalendo) who wanted to know the measures that the government is taking to ensure the full implementation of the recommendations of the Criminal Justice Commission.

The Legislator sought to know exact plans that the government is setting down for the new constitution.

"The public is eager to know when the process for forming a new constitution is set to start, we would like to hear from the government on the implementation of various issues related to constitution and criminal justice," he said.

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In a supplementary question, MP Shaibu wanted to know when the government will start working on the recommendations from the Commission on the improvement of the Police Force to become the Police Service. Responding, the Deputy Minister said that all recommendations are worked on based on the agreed programme and that the government is keen to ensure positive changes.

She added that the government has also established an electronic reporting system (eMaboresho) for the submission of quarterly, semi-annual and annual reports.

"Through this system, criminal justice institutions provide updates on the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the Criminal Justice Commission," she said