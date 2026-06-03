Tanzania: Masauni - Green Economy Offers Millions of Jobs for Youths

Dar es Salaam — THE government has called on young people to take advantage of opportunities in the green economy, saying environment conservation and climaterelated businesses can significantly reduce unemployment while accelerating sustainable development.

Speaking at the Youth Green Summit in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Minister of State in the VicePresident's Office (Union and Environment), Engineer Hamad Yussuf Masauni, said youths should embrace innovation, technology and environmentally friendly enterprises to benefit from emerging opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, carbon trading, climate-smart agriculture and waste recycling.

He said environment challenges should be seen as economic opportunities, noting that the global transition to a green economy is projected to create 8.4 million jobs for young people by 2030.

Eng Massauni also directed the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) and the National Carbon Monitoring Centre (NCMC) to expand internship and practical training opportunities for university graduates, enabling them to apply their skills in advancing sustainable development.

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He further encouraged young Tanzanians to take advantage of opportunities in carbon markets and other green sectors, saying revenues generated from such initiatives should remain in the country and benefit local communities.

"Instead of allowing foreign investors to dominate these opportunities and channel the benefits elsewhere, our youth should develop projects, seek markets and ensure that the income generated contributes to Tanzania's development," he stressed.

The minister said young people remain central to Tanzania's development agenda, citing the 2022 Population and Housing Census, which shows that youths account for more than 64 per cent of the country's workforce.

"You are the workforce of this nation and a key pillar in the fight against environment degradation. Your contribution is essential in protecting the environment, promoting the green economy and ensuring sustainable national development," he said.

According to Eng Masauni, sectors expected to drive future job growth include renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, clean transport, green construction and environment technologies.

"More than 70 per cent of those jobs are expected to come from renewable energy, particularly solar energy, creating enormous opportunities for young people with knowledge, innovation and technological skills," he stated.

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He explained that Tanzania already offers opportunities in carbon trading, clean cooking energy, forest conservation, sustainable tourism and green technologies, which can help young people create jobs, generate income and contribute to environment protection.

The minister also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan's efforts to empower youths through the allocation of 200bn/- to support employment creation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Deputy Minister in the VicePresident's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Reuben Kwagilwa, said the government wants stronger youth participation in environment management and conservation.