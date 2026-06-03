Tanzania: Land Disputes Remain Key Challenge As Ministry Seeks 308bn/

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR'S Minister for Lands and Human Settlements Development, Ms Rahma Kassim Ali, has tabled a budget of more than 308bn/- for the 2026/2027 financial year, saying land disputes remain a major challenge across Unguja and Pemba.

Presenting the ministry's estimates in the House of Representatives, Ms Ali said conflicts over land ownership and use continue to affect communities despite ongoing government interventions.

She said that during the 2025/2026 financial year, the ministry resolved 18 of the 35 disputes submitted to the Ministerial Land Disputes Settlement Committee, while follow-up action is continuing on the remaining 17 cases.

Through the Sema na Rais Mwinyi (SNR) system, the ministry received 56 complaints and challenges from citizens. Of these, 34 were resolved, eight were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, 10 were referred to relevant institutions and four are still under review.

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The minister said 155 new land cases were filed in Unguja and Pemba during the period under review. She said that the Land Court continued hearing both new and pending cases and delivered judgments in 130 cases, equivalent to 57 per cent of the target of deciding 230 cases within nine months and 37 per cent of the annual target of 350 cases.

To address the root causes of land conflicts, the ministry has intensified public education campaigns through legal aid outreach programmes conducted jointly with the President's Office for Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance.

The Land Court has also collaborated with the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children during campaigns against gender-based violence, using the platform to educate the public on resolving land disputes through mediation. In addition, the ministry has used television programmes, including those aired on ZBC, to educate citizens on the implementation of land dispute judgments.

Ms Ali said the ministry is strengthening its ICT infrastructure through the development of digital systems for the Chief Government Valuer, land dispute registration, land case tracking and property management.

Looking ahead to 2026/2027, she said priority areas include construction and rehabilitation of residential and commercial buildings, preparation and review of master plans and detailed landuse plans for Unguja and Pemba, development of ICT systems, land identification and mapping, and public education through land clinics and media programmes.