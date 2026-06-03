Tanzania: International Fuel Tanker Docks At Mangapwani Port

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has received its first large international oil tanker carrying petrol, diesel and jet fuel directly from Saudi Arabia, marking a major milestone in efforts to strengthen energy security and modernise the island's maritime infrastructure.

The vessel docked at the new Mangapwani Integrated Port, a 300 million US dollar (about 783bn/-) mega-project under construction on the north-west coast of Unguja, about 25 kilometres from Stone Town. The facility is designed to ease pressure on the ageing Malindi Port and position Zanzibar as a regional logistics and energy hub in East Africa.

The Mangapwani project includes berths for liquid bulk cargo, container handling, fishing vessels, offshore gas services and maintenance workshops. The arrival of the tanker marks an early operational test of its liquid bulk handling capacity.

Speaking during the reception of the vessel, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals, Mr Joseph Kilangi, said the direct offloading of fuel in Zanzibar reflects major progress in strengthening storage and supply systems for petroleum products.

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He said the development was part of the eighth phase government's commitment to fully operationalise Mangapwani Port, including the handling of petroleum imports.

Mr Kilangi noted that Zanzibar has in the past experienced periodic fuel shortages due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and reliance on a single supply route through Tanga. He said this challenge is now being addressed through a new arrangement with One Petroleum Limited (OPL) of Mombasa, Kenya.

Under the agreement, OPL delivered the first vessel carrying 36 million litres of fuel, enough to meet Zanzibar's monthly demand. Once discharged, the vessel is expected to return directly to Saudi Arabia for reloading, a system officials say will reduce operational costs and help stabilise fuel prices.

"After offloading, the vessel will return directly to Saudi Arabia to reload and come back to Zanzibar. This will reduce operational costs, and we believe fuel prices will eventually drop once global tensions stabilise," Mr Kilangi explained.

He stated that the government also intends to position Zanzibar as a regional fuel hub, with OPL allocated land to construct storage facilities with a capacity of up to 85 million litres. Zanzibar currently consumes about 30 million litres of fuel per month, meaning expanded storage could enable re-export opportunities.

OPL is also building additional storage tanks with a capacity of 50 million litres. Once completed, officials say fuel shortages will be significantly reduced, stabilising supply and supporting growth in transport, industry, construction and social services.

Acting Director General of the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (ZURA), Mr Rashid Abdullah Fadhil, said the tanker--MT Clearocean Miracle, delivered a total of 36,271,100 litres, comprising 14.7 million litres of petrol, 11.4 million litres of diesel and 10 million litres of jet fuel.

He noted that Zanzibar previously depended on smaller vessels that were unable to meet demand efficiently, and often faced delays due to congestion at regional ports.

"This shipment will eliminate the need for smaller vessels that often face delays due to port congestion, which in the past contributed to fuel shortages in Zanzibar," he stressed.

Mr Fadhil said the delivery marks the beginning of a regular supply schedule, with another tanker expected between 25th and 30th of next month, adding that while some fuel will temporarily be stored at Mtoni depots, full domestic storage capacity is expected by September.

He assured the public that fuel supply is secure, describing the development as a major achievement for ZURA and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar under President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Head of Business at One Petroleum Limited, Dr Mohammed Jameel said the company will ensure monthly direct deliveries from Saudi Arabia, significantly reducing transport costs by up to half and guaranteeing consistent supply.

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Director of UP Oil Company, Collins Chemngorem, said the project introduces a modern system for handling large international tankers through a public-private partnership between Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC) and United Group.

He said advanced flowmeter systems have been installed to accurately measure fuel volumes, including petrol, diesel, marine fuel and cooking gas, ensuring transparency in supply and revenue collection.

Mr Chemngorem stated that Zanzibar's fuel storage capacity has now increased from 21 million litres to 50 million litres, with further expansion under way. This, he said, will enable the island to maintain reserves for one to two months and potentially support regional supply.

He commended the government for facilitating the investment, saying the project will reduce import costs and strengthen Zanzibar's economic resilience.