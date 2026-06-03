Tanzania: Government Rallies Stakeholders for Vision 2050

Dodoma — THE government has called for stronger collaboration between state and non-state actors, saying enhanced partnerships will be critical in addressing youth unemployment, improving social services and accelerating implementation of the country's Vision 2050 agenda.

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday, Deputy Executive Secretary for National Planning at the National Planning Commission (NPC), Dr Mursali Milanzi, said achieving Tanzania's ambition of becoming a prosperous, inclusive and self-reliant nation by 2050 requires collective action from government, civil society, the private sector and development partners.

Dr Milanzi made the remarks while opening a brainstorming session on strengthening social sector governance and engagement, organised by the NPC in collaboration with Policy Innovation Lab Africa (PIL-A).

He said Vision 2050 places human development and social transformation at the centre of national progress, envisioning a healthy, educated, socially protected, innovative and empowered society.

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"Achieving the aspirations of Vision 2050 requires collective leadership and shared responsibility. No single institution can adequately address challenges such as youth unemployment, social protection, education quality, public health, gender inclusion, community resilience and livelihoods transformation in isolation," he said.

According to Dr Milanzi, the country's development ambitions increasingly depend on building partnerships that are trusted, inclusive, adaptive and results-oriented.

He noted that the National Planning Commission recognises both the growing contribution and untapped potential of social sector stakeholders in advancing national development priorities.

"The evolving development landscape requires stronger coordination, structured engagement and adaptive learning mechanisms between state and nonstate actors," he said.

Dr Milanzi said the session was designed as a collaborative platform to generate practical solutions for improving governance and engagement within the social sector.

He said the discussions would provide stakeholders with deeper insights into the size, diversity and contribution of the social sector ecosystem while identifying opportunities to strengthen institutional coordination, evidence-based decisionmaking and strategic engagement.

The forum also seeks to draw lessons from successful collaborative models, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), that have delivered measurable development outcomes.

"We are here to listen, learn from one another and identify practical pathways for strengthening social sector governance and engagement mechanisms in support of national development objectives," he said.

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Dr Milanzi noted that social sector actors play a vital role in implementing government programmes, generating evidence, piloting innovative solutions, strengthening accountability and contributing to sustainable development outcomes.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment that promotes innovation, civic participation and constructive engagement in line with national priorities.