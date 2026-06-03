Tanzania: Lawmakers Raise Alarm Over Child Abuse, Moral Decline

3 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Florence Mugarula and Sauli Giliard

Dodoma — MEMBERS of Parliament have called for stronger measures to address social challenges affecting families and vulnerable groups as the National Assembly approved the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups' 108.02bn/- budget estimates for the 2026/27 financial year.

Contributing to the debate on Monday evening, Amina Said (Special Seats, CCM) expressed concern over increasing cases of abuse and violence, saying communities are facing growing challenges that require urgent intervention.

She cited incidents involving children and vulnerable groups, warning that such experiences can have lasting effects on victims and undermine efforts to build a healthy and productive future generation.

"We are discussing the future of our children and planning for the nation's long-term development, but at the same time some of these children are being exposed to serious forms of abuse," she said.

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The legislator identified alcohol abuse and weakening family structures among factors contributing to the problem and urged the ministry to strengthen the role of community development officers at the grassroots level.

According to her, officers working directly with communities can play a critical role in raising awareness, supporting families and addressing social challenges before they escalate.

Ms Said also called for the speedy handling of cases involving violence against vulnerable groups, arguing that lengthy investigations often delay justice for victims. She further appealed for increased resources to enable the recruitment of more community development officers across the country.

Clayton Chiponda (Kigoma Urban, CCM) linked some social challenges to economic hardship, particularly among women, and called for expanded empowerment programmes. He said improving women's access to economic opportunities would help reduce vulnerability and contribute to more stable family and community environments.

Responding to issues raised during the debate, Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, said the government is preparing a Parenting and Child Development Strategy aimed at strengthening family support systems and promoting positive child upbringing.

She said inadequate preparation for marriage and parenting has contributed to family conflicts, domestic violence and other social challenges. Dr Gwajima said the ministry remains committed to working with stakeholders to strengthen family welfare and protect vulnerable groups across the country.

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