Tanzania Embraces Green Logistics Technology

Dar es Salaam — THE launch of an electric reach stacker in Tanzania marks a significant step in the transition towards green industrial technology and more efficient logistics systems, aligning closely with the government's broader agenda of promoting sustainable economic growth, environmental protection, and strategic investment in modern infrastructure.

The state-of-the-art, electric-powered container-handling machine was unveiled on Monday at the Said Salim Bakhresa Group's Azam Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dar es Salaam.

The high-profile event was attended by key sector stakeholders, including officials from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), and heavy machinery manufacturer LiuGong Africa.

The investment is expected to enhance cargohandling efficiency, while reducing carbon emissions and operational costs within the logistics sector, as Tanzania continues strengthening its position as a regional trade and transport hub.

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Speaking during the launch, Azam ICD General Manager, Mr Issa Ahmed, said the acquisition of the machine is aimed at improving operational performance at the company's inland container depot amid growing cargo volumes passing through the Port of Dar es Salaam.

"Our new machine has been purchased to improve the efficiency of our ICD operations. It is a modern machine with advanced capabilities that will enhance our services," he said.

Mr Ahmed explained that, unlike conventional cargo-handling equipment, the newly introduced reach stacker is fully electric and does not rely on diesel fuel, making it environmentally friendly while significantly reducing fuel-related operating expenses.

"With rising fuel prices, this machine will help lower operational costs at our dry port while improving performance. Recently, the Port of Dar es Salaam has experienced a significant increase in cargo volumes, and we have also witnessed a growing number of containers at our ICD. The arrival of this machine is therefore a major relief to us," he added.

The launch comes at a time when Tanzania continues to record growth in cargo traffic, supported by ongoing government investments and improvements at the Port of Dar es Salaam aimed at facilitating trade and enhancing regional connectivity.

LiuGong Africa General Manager, Mr Carlos Li, described the launch as an important milestone not only for the company but also for Tanzania's industrial transformation and environmental sustainability efforts.

"Today's event is very important for LiuGong and for Tanzania's industrial sector. The introduction of this machine promotes environmental protection and will contribute to a greener society and a better future," he said.

Mr Li further revealed that LiuGong plans to establish a subsidiary in Tanzania this year and introduce four additional electric machines as part of the company's commitment to supporting sustainable industrial development in the country.

"In the future, LiuGong will collaborate with local schools and companies by providing training on the operation, repair and maintenance of these machines," he said.

The initiative is expected to contribute to skills development, technology transfer and employment creation within Tanzania's expanding logistics and heavy machinery sector.

NEMC Environmental Officer Ms Jackline Wikech said the use of electric-powered machinery aligns with national and international environmental protection efforts aimed at reducing pollution from industrial and port-related activities.

She noted that the technology would help lower carbon emissions, minimise noise pollution and reduce risks associated with oil spillages commonly linked to fuel-powered equipment.

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"This initiative supports international environmental agreements aimed at reducing pollution from port-related activities. It will also improve the health and safety of workers and surrounding communities," she said.

Ms Wikech added that the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies remains essential for achieving sustainable economic growth while safeguarding public health and environmental conservation.

The investment also signals growing confidence among international manufacturers in Tanzania's expanding logistics and transport sector, driven by ongoing improvements at the Port of Dar es Salaam and the government's industrialisation agenda.

As Tanzania continues to position itself as a regional trade and logistics hub, stakeholders say the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies will play a critical role in improving efficiency, reducing operational costs and supporting sustainable development across the transport sector