Angola: TIS Academy Will Train 10,000 Young People This Year

Talatona — The TIS Academy, focused on digital transformation consultancy, will train 10,000 young people by the end of 2026, academic coordinator Marta Rêgo said on Tuesday, in Luanda,.

The initiative is part of this company's program, which includes face-to-face and digital training programs, focusing on developing skills for the job market, especially in the technology sector.

Speaking to the press, at the end of a breakfast with journalists from different media outlets, which aimed to present TIS' new corporate, executive and technological training platform, the person in charge highlighted that the training aims to improve the development of technical and digital leadership skills, so that organizations and society fully benefit from technological solutions.

According to the coordinator, the academy's activities also extend to professionals already in the job market, through corporate education and continuing training programs.

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He added that the training offer is structured in different areas, namely the Tech Pillar, which is restricted to information technologies, as well as business management and executive training programs.

He also mentioned that the programs include behavioral skills, such as communication, professional posture and preparation for the job market.

He stated that the use of digital resources and partnerships with universities will accelerate the training process, with the goal of reaching 10,000 graduates by the end of the year, through self-instructional courses.

In turn, the manager of the TIS Academy, Messias Lourenço, said that the institutional mission is to boost human and organizational development, through programs that integrate technology, innovation and leadership. The TIS Academy bases its strategy on four pillars, namely technology, business management, executive training and diagnosis for the development of human capital.

TIS is a technological consultancy company focused on digital transformation, which operates in the national market in the areas of software development, cybersecurity, infrastructure and data science.

Founded in 2013, the company has been in the market for 13 years, having started training activities four years ago and structured the TIS Academy as a business unit in the last two years. MAM/GIZ/QCB/DOJ