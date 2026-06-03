Angola: Transfers From Angola to Abroad for Individuals Reduced to USD 150,000/Year

29 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Central Bank of Angola (BNA) on Monday changed the limit for transfers abroad by individuals, reducing it from USD 250,000 to USD 150,000 yearly.

The measure, already published in the Official Gazette, is contained in Notice 4/26 and is justified by the need to mitigate the effects arising from geopolitical investigations in the international arena.

Despite the update, the central bank of the country maintains the remaining rules applicable to foreign exchange operations unchanged and informs that the execution of transfers continues to depend on the financial capacity of each client, including proven income, financial assets and reinforcements with the bank.

Furthermore, the financial institution clarifies that foreign exchange operations ordered by individuals continue to be exempt from prior licensing by the BNA.

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