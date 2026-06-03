South Africa: Saws Advises of Cold, Wet and Windy Conditions

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of widespread bitterly cold, wet, and windy conditions across several provinces, while light snowfall is expected over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces and Drakensberg mountains.

This is due to a Cut-Off Low (COL) pressure system that is expected to significantly affect the southern provinces of South Africa from Wednesday into Thursday.

Some areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, recently affected by the previous cut-off low system, are at high risk of flooding.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Rainfall associated with the Cut-Off Low is expected to become widespread from Wednesday into Thursday, particularly over the Garden Route District of the Western Cape, extending into the central and western parts of the Eastern Cape, taking into consideration that most of these areas are still recovering from the impacts of the previous cut-off low system.

"The anticipated rainfall may lead to localised to significant flooding of susceptible areas, including roads, bridges, low-lying settlements, and river crossings," the weather service said.

Fast-flowing streams and rivers may pose a danger to life, while major transport routes could be affected by flooding and poor visibility.

In addition to rainfall, the weather system is expected to cause a significant drop in daytime temperatures across affected regions.

"Freezing levels in the lower atmosphere are forecast to drop to a sufficiently low altitude above the ground to support mostly light, non-disruptive snowfall over higher-lying terrain over the Cape provinces, the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg as well as the Clarens area of the Free State," the weather service added.

While the current modelled expectation of accumulated depth of snowfall suggests only "light snowfalls", travellers and communities in mountainous areas are nevertheless advised to remain informed of forecast updates issued by the SAWS, as conditions may change when fresh output from Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) weather models becomes available.

While snowfalls are expected to occur over the Drakensberg mountains of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 4 June 2026, the depth of snowfall is not expected to cause any significant disruption over the Van Reenen's Pass region of the N3 highway.

Strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected along the south-western and southern coastline of the Western Cape as well as the southern coastline of the Eastern Cape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These conditions may make navigation at sea difficult, particularly for small vessels and personal watercraft.

The public are therefore strongly advised to: