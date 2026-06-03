Namibia: Transnamib Rail Safety Review Backs Reforms After Rovos Derailment

TransNamib says an independent investigation into the Rovos Rail passenger train derailment near Keetmanshoop has reinforced the need for continued improvements in rail safety and operational systems.

The derailment occurred on 1 March south of Keetmanshoop, prompting TransNamib to appoint South Africa's Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) to conduct an independent investigation. Namibia currently does not have a dedicated railway safety regulator.

The findings were presented to TransNamib leadership, including board and management representatives, as well as the Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union during a feedback session led by RSR chief executive Brian Monakali.

TransNamib chief executive Desmond van Jaarsveld in a statement issued on Tuesday says the appointment of the RSR demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency, independent oversight and strengthening safety across its operations.

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"The report's recommendations will undergo a detailed review and, where appropriate, be incorporated into ongoing safety enhancement programmes, operational procedures and continuous improvement initiatives," he says.

Van Jaarsveld adds that collaboration with the South African regulator highlights the value of regional partnerships in advancing rail safety while promoting accountability and continuous learning within the industry.

He reaffirms their commitment to improving safety performance, strengthening operational systems and ensuring the safe and reliable operation of rail services across Namibia.

Rovos Rail, a privately owned luxury train operator offering long-distance journeys across southern Africa, has operated on Namibian rail lines for more than 28 years without any record of serious injuries.

The company's services remain fully operational, and the train involved in the incident continued its journey through Namibia as scheduled.