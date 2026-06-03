South Africa: SAPS, Stakeholders Mark Child Protection Month in Biesiesvlei

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Biesiesvlei, together with the Community Police Forum (CPF) and various stakeholders, commemorated Child Protection Month with an awareness campaign and outreach programme aimed at promoting children's rights and safety.

The event was held at Lesedi la Thuto Early Learning Development Centre in Itekeng Extension 3 on Friday, 29 May 2026.

Child Protection Month is observed annually in South Africa to promote, protect and preserve the rights of children.

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The programme brought together representatives from the Department of Health, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), the Vryburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, Community in Blue Patrollers, the Youth Crime Prevention Desk, the Spiritual Crime Prevention Forum, as well as community leaders and management of the early learning centre.

Proceedings began with an opening prayer by Reverend Isaac Hoffman of the Spiritual Crime Prevention Forum, followed by a welcome address from Lesedi la Thuto manager Semakaleng Mabe.

Addressing learners, Captain Hanelie Van Wyk of the Vryburg FCS Unit spoke about children's constitutional rights and raised awareness about sexual offences.

She encouraged children to report inappropriate behaviour and emphasised that no one should touch their private body parts.

Warrant Officer Mpho Setlhare, SAPS Communication Officer, reassured learners that the police are there to help and protect them.

She also warned against playing with sharp objects and firearms, stressing that firearms should only be handled by trained and authorised individuals.

Community Development Worker Aupanyane Methi from COGTA called on stakeholders to work together in raising responsible and disciplined future leaders.

Ward Councillor Mazwi Moruri urged residents and community elders to play an active role in protecting children amid rising incidents of gender-based violence affecting vulnerable groups.

The Department of Health concluded activities at the centre by administering vitamin and deworming supplements to the children.

Following the awareness programme, the delegation visited the Kagiso Foundation in Extension 1, where six children aged between eight months and 13 years, identified as victims of child neglect, received gifts from the visiting stakeholders.

Caregiver Kagiso Pule thanked the delegation for the visit and highlighted some of the challenges faced by the children in her care. Stakeholders committed themselves to providing support and exploring interventions to assist the foundation.

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The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Warrant Officer Setlhare, who expressed appreciation to all stakeholders, community members and participants for their contribution towards safeguarding and promoting the wellbeing of children.

"Protecting children is a shared responsibility, and events such as these help strengthen community partnerships in ensuring that children's rights are upheld and respected," she said.