Uganda: Deputy RDC Warns School Administrators Against Overlooking Ebola Guideliness

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Mityana District, Prossy Mwanjuzi, has issued a stern warning to school administrators who fail to implement government directives aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola, saying those found neglecting the guidelines risk arrest and prosecution.

The warning follows an inspection exercise conducted by Mwanjuzi across several schools in Mityana District to assess compliance with public health measures issued by the Ministry of Health to protect learners, teachers, and surrounding communities from the deadly disease.

According to Mwanjuzi, the inspection revealed gaps in preparedness in some schools, with several institutions lacking basic handwashing facilities, which are a key requirement in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

"Schools have a responsibility to protect the lives of learners and staff. Any head teacher or school administrator who deliberately ignores government guidelines on Ebola prevention will be held accountable," she said.

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She emphasized that schools remain high-risk environments due to the large number of learners who interact daily, making strict adherence to preventive measures essential.

"We cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to public health. Every school must ensure that handwashing facilities are available and functional at all times," she added.

The Deputy RDC noted that district security and health teams will continue conducting routine inspections to monitor compliance and provide guidance where necessary, but warned that institutions repeatedly violating the guidelines could face legal action.

Health officials have consistently advised schools to maintain proper hygiene standards, ensure access to clean water, promote regular handwashing, and promptly report any suspected cases of infectious diseases to health authorities.

Education stakeholders in the district have been urged to work closely with health officials and local leaders to strengthen disease prevention efforts and protect learners from potential outbreaks.

The ongoing inspections form part of wider government efforts to improve community vigilance and preparedness against Ebola and other public health threats.

As monitoring intensifies, school managers have been reminded that compliance with health directives is mandatory and aimed at safeguarding the lives of students, teachers, and the wider public.