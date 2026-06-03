Uganda: New Nyendo-Mukungwe Leaders Pledge Action On Garbage, Roads and Jobs

The newly elected leadership of Nyendo-Mukungwe Division in Masaka City has pledged to tackle poor sanitation, improve road infrastructure and create employment opportunities, citing garbage management as one of the most urgent challenges facing the area.

The commitment was made during a press briefing held at the office of the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division Mayor, where officials outlined their priorities for the next five years following their election into office.

Nyendo-Mukungwe Division Mayor Ronald Kasekende said his administration will prioritise waste management and sanitation improvement across all parts of the division.

"The issue of garbage and poor sanitation has become a major concern in our division especially in Nyendo and Katwe," Kasekende said. "We are committed to working with residents and stakeholders to ensure waste is properly managed and our communities remain clean."

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He added that the division would intensify garbage collection efforts using available equipment to improve cleanliness across the area.

Kasekende also pledged to improve the state of roads, saying better infrastructure is key to economic growth and effective service delivery.

He further warned livestock owners against allowing animals to roam in urban areas and cautioned against illegal construction in road reserves and other unauthorized spaces.

"We shall not tolerate indiscipline in the city," he said. "Those who allow animals to stray or build illegally should stop immediately. The law will take its course."

The mayor, however, expressed concern over staffing shortages in the division, saying the limited workforce continues to affect service delivery and implementation of government programs.

Nyendo-Mukungwe Division Speaker Charles Edgar Luyombya, together with councillors, raised concern over the lack of industries in the area, saying this has contributed to rising youth unemployment.

"Many of our young people remain unemployed because there are very few industries and investment opportunities in the division," Luyombya said, calling for increased government and private sector investment.

Division Town Clerk Prosper Tagobya acknowledged challenges in sanitation and staffing but said steps have already been taken to improve waste management, including acquisition of a garbage collection truck.

He also said the division would soon step up enforcement of trade order regulations to ensure compliance with urban management guidelines.

"We are going to implement trade order operations without delay," Tagobya said.

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Residents now await implementation of the pledges, particularly on sanitation, roads, jobs and urban enforcement in the division.