South Africa: SA Law Reform Commission to Celebrate Justice Mokgoro Legacy in Essay Competition

The South African Law Reform Commission (SALRC) has issued a call for entries for this year's Legal Essay Writing Competition.

The competition is aimed at young legal minds pursuing LLB or LLM qualifications in South Africa.

"[From] this season onwards and for the next five years of the competition, the Legal Essay Writing Competition will be dedicated to honour the late Justice Yvonne Mokgoro's distinguished contribution to constitutional jurisprudence, human rights, transformation and the advancement of justice in South Africa," the commission said.

Mokgoro, who died in 2024, boasted an illustrious legal career, which included her appointment as South Africa's first black female justice of the Constitutional Court in 1994 - a position she held for some 15 years.

"Drawing on the inspirational legacy of Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, the SALRC, in partnership with sponsors Juta and Company, invites law students studying towards an LLB or LLM at a South African university to submit their innovative ideas reflecting how law reform has contributed to South Africa's democracy in celebration of 30 years of democracy.

"Join the ranks of legal scholars destined to play a future role in shaping South Africa's evolving jurisprudence by entering this prestigious competition and stand a chance of winning prizes," the commission said.

Essays are due on 31 July 2026 at midnight and should be submitted to Reform@justice.gov.za and copy ADzebu@justice.gov.za.