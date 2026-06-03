South Africa: KZN Police Warn Against Distribution of Statements Inciting Violence

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have issued a stern warning to residents to refrain from posting, distributing and sharing voice messages or social media posts, commenting on social media posts, or making statements on any public platform that promote violence or destruction of property.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), KwaZulu-Natal has been experiencing a wave of marches, and although the marches have largely been peaceful, police have noted social media posts and public statements made by certain individuals, which have the potential of inciting violence and lawlessness during planned marches.

"Members of the public are reminded to take note of Section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act, Act No. 19 of 2020, which says that any person who discloses, by means of an electronic communications service, a data message to a person, group of persons or the general public, with the intention to incite the causing of any damage to property belonging to or violence against a person or a group of persons, is guilty of an offence," the police said in a statement.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have successfully used this section of the Act to charge Philani Ronnie Gumede, who was a member of Operation Dudula in March 2022.

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After distributing inflammatory voice note promoting the chasing away of foreign nationals out of Durban, entering into their shops, salons and their workplaces, the court found him guilty and was sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or three years' direct imprisonment.

"The right to march is protected in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, however such a right comes with the responsibility to be exercised within the confines of the law, and in consideration of the rights of others.

"Police are monitoring the public space and cybercrimes officers will be profiling posts and statements that are deemed to be inciting violence.

"Police have already made pronouncements that the planners of the 30 June 2026 march have promised peaceful demonstrations. Police will however, deploy accordingly pre, during and post 30 June 2026 to ensure stability, peace and order," the police said.

The police warns that anyone who will be found to be breaking the law will be dealt with in accordance with the law without fear, favour or prejudice.