South Africa: Eskom to Strengthen Forensic Capabilities

Eskom says it is advancing its forensic investigations backlog project with the issuing of an Invitation to Tender/Request for Proposal for the provision of forensic and anti-corruption services.

The selected panel of service providers will be expected to begin work at the power utility from September this year for a period of 18 months.

"Over the past years, the accumulation of legacy forensic matters has increased the volume of outstanding cases, constraining the organisation's ability to conclude investigations and disciplinary processes within optimal timeframes and demonstrate effective consequence management.

"To address the backlog of cases, the forensic investigation function is implementing an intervention through the appointment of a panel of external service providers with the requisite expertise and capacity to accelerate case resolution," Eskom explained in a statement.

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The appointed panel will be expected to have skills including:

Conducting digital forensics.

The capacity to apply data analytics and artificial intelligence polygraph services.

Handwriting analysis and document analysis.

"While Eskom maintains internal forensic capability, the scale and specialised nature of legacy cases require additional external expertise to support accelerated delivery.

"Multiple contracts will be awarded to multiple suppliers with a minimum of eight and a maximum of ten service providers, with work allocated on an equal distribution basis to ensure accelerated case resolution and optimal resource utilisation.

"All appointments will be conducted in line with Eskom's procurement processes to ensure fairness, transparency, and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements," the statement continued.

The move to appoint the panel is aimed at strengthening efforts to "strengthen governance and accelerate consequence management across the organisation".

"Eskom's forensic investigation function is a critical component of the organisation's governance, assurance and consequence management framework. It plays a central role in safeguarding organisational integrity, strengthening accountability, and sustaining public, stakeholder, and shareholder confidence.

"Eskom operates on a co-sourced model in that all reported allegations are either investigated internally or by the appointed external service providers," the statement explained.

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The tender information can be found in the tender bulletin at https://tenderbulletin.eskom.co.za/tender/95186 while the closing date 23 June 2026 at 10am South African time.