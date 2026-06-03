South Africa: Committee Raises Alarm Over Governance and Whistleblower Concerns At NYDA

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has raised serious concerns regarding governance challenges and the treatment of whistleblowers at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

Committee Chairperson Ms Liezl van der Merwe briefed the committee on what she described as a worrying trend of negative media coverage involving the NYDA. She noted with concern that the entity has repeatedly appeared in the media in recent weeks for adverse reasons, raising questions about leadership, governance and accountability within the institution.

Ms van der Merwe reminded the committee that they had previously referred whistleblower complaints to the NYDA prior to the committee's engagement with the NYDA in Johannesburg on an oversight visit. During the oversight meeting, the NYDA had assured the committee that it was conducting internal processes to investigate the substance of the allegations. The committee, through its adopted budget vote report, requested detailed feedback on allegations of meddling in the affairs of the Board, progress on whistleblower matters and the status of audit and risk committee appointments.

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Ms van der Merwe informed members that no formal responses have been received from the NYDA on these matters. She further expressed concern over media reports suggesting that, instead of focusing on the allegations raised, the entity may be attempting to identify whistleblowers. Ms van der Merwe cautioned that such actions, if proven, would not only constitute a misuse of public funds but would also be inconsistent with the provisions of the Protected Disclosures Act, which protects whistleblowers from retaliation.

Committee member Mr Tshiamo Tsotetsi stated that he thinks the committee is engaging on an issue that is an unnecessary dispute around the committees' oversight responsibilities in relation to the NYDA "I think it is an unnecessary discussion because there is no committee of Parliament that does not oversee the entities of the departments it oversees."

During the discussions, members of the committee were concerned about the implications of these developments. Ms Angel Khanyile stressed the importance of safeguarding whistleblowers and ensuring that public institutions focus on addressing allegations of wrongdoing rather than targeting individuals who raise concerns.

Committee members called for stronger oversight, highlighting the need for the NYDA to account fully to Parliament and to provide clear and consistent responses to committee resolutions. Members also expressed concern about indications of internal discord within the NYDA board, particularly considering correspondence received from the Deputy Chairperson, which appeared not to reflect a formal board position.

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The committee noted the statements made suggesting that it does not have oversight authority over the NYDA. In response, Ms van der Merwe reaffirmed that the committee's oversight role is clearly defined in the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act. The NYDA, as a Schedule 3 public entity, is fully accountable to Parliament.

Dr Kgosi Letlape questioned the appointment of forensic investigators to identify whistleblowers, questioning the legality, cost and purpose of such actions. The committee emphasised that any investigation must focus on the substance of allegations and must be conducted within the confines of the law.

The committee in its discussions said it will consider reviewing the legislative framework governing the NYDA, including the possibility of introducing a committee Bill aimed at strengthening oversight mechanisms and ensuring improved accountability.

The committee reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting whistleblowers and ensuring that public institutions operate with integrity and transparency. Committee members stressed that the NYDA must refocus its efforts on delivering on its mandate to support young people and contribute meaningfully to addressing South Africa's youth unemployment challenges.

Yoliswa Landu