South Africa: Committee Scrutinises Progress in Foot-and-Mouth Disease Containment Efforts

press release

The Department of Agriculture briefed the Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources on 2 June on the outcomes of the recent foot and mouth disease (FMD) workshop and progress made in implementing strategies to contain and manage the disease.

The department presented a workshop report, which outlined the key findings, decisions and commitments arising from engagements with stakeholders that took place in early 2026. The department provided updates on vaccination programmes, disease surveillance, biosecurity measures, laboratory capacity and coordination between national and provincial authorities, as well as industry stakeholders.

During the engagement, Ms Sonja Boshoff, a member of the committee, mentioned concerns about the performance of provinces in implementing agreed intervention measures. Ms Boshoff questioned whether provinces that had initially failed to respond timeously had since shown measurable improvement. She also mentioned the state's capacity to sustain booster vaccination rollouts, including the availability of veterinary personnel, animal health technicians and adequate cold chain infrastructure as further areas of concern.

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Mr Nicolaas Pienaar, another committee member, echoed these sentiments and asked whether provinces have improved in their responsiveness and coordination. He also asked about South Africa's readiness to resume large-scale exports, enquiring at what stage of the current response we could realistically expect to regain market access for red meat exports in support of economic growth and job creation. He also questioned South Africa's diagnostic capacity, particularly the availability, reliability and turnaround times of on-site testing and laboratory services, emphasising the importance of rapid testing for early detection and containment.

The committee Chairperson, Mr Mpho Modise, raised serious concerns regarding the situation in the North West Province. He noted the discrepancies between information previously provided to the committee during an oversight visit in the province. The department's presentation indicated that the province is lagging behind others in their response to the disease. Mr Modise expressed concern that earlier reports from the province had created the impression of progress, whereas the department's briefing suggests otherwise.

Mr Modise said the situation in the North West is particularly concerning given the province's geographic proximity to several other provinces, which increases the risk of cross-provincial transmission if weaknesses in implementation persist. He called for urgent corrective action, improved coordination and credible reporting to ensure that the province does not undermine national efforts to contain the disease.

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Another committee member, Mr Hendrik van der Berg, asked the department about the pace and coverage of the vaccination programme, including the number of animals vaccinated, the availability and distribution of vaccine doses, and plans to extend vaccination to other susceptible animals such as sheep, goats and pigs.

The committee highlighted the importance of restoring market access for the red meat industry and highlighted the significant economic impact of prolonged movement restrictions. Members expressed concern about the financial losses suffered by farmers, particularly emerging and communal farmers, and stressed the need for effective support mechanisms.

Further committee discussion focused on vaccine procurement and production, with members seeking clarity on the roles of the Agricultural Research Council and Onderstepoort Biological Products, as well as longer-term plans to strengthen local vaccine manufacturing capacity.

In response, the Minister on Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, and departmental officials indicated that the current response is based on a risk-based vaccination strategy prioritising cattle, supported by increased vaccine procurement and expanded collaboration with private veterinarians and industry bodies. The department acknowledged capacity constraints and confirmed that targeted interventions are being implemented in underperforming provinces, including the North West.

The department reiterated that achieving foot and mouth disease-free status through sustained vaccination, surveillance and improved traceability systems remains central to restoring international market access.

Yoliswa Landu